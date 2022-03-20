Concord Wealth Partners Has $226,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,779,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,569. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

