Concord Wealth Partners Buys 710 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 155.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,915. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.92.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

