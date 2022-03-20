SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

