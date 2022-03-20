Disciplined Investments LLC Has $34,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 172.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after acquiring an additional 207,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after acquiring an additional 150,239 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $219.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.