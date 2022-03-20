Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 995 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.21 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

