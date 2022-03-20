Fusion Family Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

