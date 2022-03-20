CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CTO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.82. 31,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $67.11.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTO. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.