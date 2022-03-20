CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of CTO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.82. 31,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $67.11.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTO. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.
In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
