Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 2.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,490,000 after buying an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,890,000 after buying an additional 123,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $300.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.18 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $2,235,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,459,090. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

