Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,789,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after buying an additional 1,957,888 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $103.01 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $111.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

