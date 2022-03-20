Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

SBH stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 26.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 107,854 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,071.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $274,000.

About Sally Beauty (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.