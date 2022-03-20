Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.85.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $251.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

