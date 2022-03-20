Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Union Pacific by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Union Pacific by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 27,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $261.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $270.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.