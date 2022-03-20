Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 143,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.82. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.49 and a 12-month high of $106.18.

