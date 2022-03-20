Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 0.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 155,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.
Shares of XMHQ opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $84.16.
