Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 2.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Coerente Capital Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 216,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,496,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 64,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,679,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,009,000 after buying an additional 193,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.