Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,900 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUE opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.53. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $140.78.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

