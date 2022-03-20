Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 37,126 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of BLCN stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

