Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PEP stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05. The company has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

