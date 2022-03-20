Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 104,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $345.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.