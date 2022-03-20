Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys 262 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 104,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NYSE:BAC opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

