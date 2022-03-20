Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0160

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $423,255.81 and approximately $6,673.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded down 35.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002438 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,467,443 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.