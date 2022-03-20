$181.82 Million in Sales Expected for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will report sales of $181.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.10 million to $191.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full year sales of $783.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $789.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $832.80 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $853.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

NYSE HLLY opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Holley by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

