Zacks: Brokerages Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. S&T Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&T Bancorp.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STBA. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.