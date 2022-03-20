197,412 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 197,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,083,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 2.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62,379.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 494,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,599,000 after buying an additional 309,423 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,744,000. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 254,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 130,055 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 208,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 108,690 shares during the period.

SCHR opened at $53.77 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87.

