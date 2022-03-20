iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Decreased by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 35,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $97.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

