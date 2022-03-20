Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Lifted by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 127.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $176.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $157.20 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

