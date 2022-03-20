Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 372 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average is $107.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.05 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

