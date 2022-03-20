Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $863,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 943,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,868,000.

IVW opened at $74.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

