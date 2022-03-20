SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,444,000 after acquiring an additional 79,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

NYSE ITW opened at $212.33 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.79 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

