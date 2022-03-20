iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $207.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

