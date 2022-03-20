Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $205,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after buying an additional 369,814 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

NYSE D opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

