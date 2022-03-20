Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s 5th Largest Position

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 826,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,969 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 4.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Visa were worth $169,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of V stock opened at $219.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.