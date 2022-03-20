Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $447,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Visa were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

NYSE:V opened at $219.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

