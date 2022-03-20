New Potomac Partners LLC Makes New $416,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,831,000 after acquiring an additional 266,571 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,603,000 after acquiring an additional 52,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 816,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 146,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

