Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 107 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,704,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,440,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JLL opened at $233.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.69. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $167.06 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

