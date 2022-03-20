Aditus Market Capitalization Achieves $61,343.25 (ADI)

Aditus (ADI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Aditus has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Aditus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a total market cap of $61,343.25 and approximately $110,740.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00035238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00106175 BTC.

Aditus Profile

Aditus (CRYPTO:ADI) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

