Brokerages Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.67 Million

Analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) will post sales of $76.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.14 million and the lowest is $76.20 million. Culp posted sales of $79.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $314.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.10 million to $315.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $324.57 million, with estimates ranging from $323.10 million to $326.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CULP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Culp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Culp by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 134,744 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Culp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Culp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Culp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 146,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CULP opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Culp has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is 131.43%.

About Culp (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.