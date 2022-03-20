Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$212.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.16 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.08.

OOMA opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ooma by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 165,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after buying an additional 77,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ooma during the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

