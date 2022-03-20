1,804 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,881 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,909,786,000 after acquiring an additional 238,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,607,303,000 after acquiring an additional 310,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,012,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,547,000 after acquiring an additional 177,950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TSM opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $97.62 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

