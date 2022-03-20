Pflug Koory LLC Acquires 73 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Shares of FB stock opened at $216.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.99. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

