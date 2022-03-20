4,162 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,424,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 39,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 164,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

