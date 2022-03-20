Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.3% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $194.72 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

