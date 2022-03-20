Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $15.38 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.79.

NKE opened at $131.24 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.62. The company has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

