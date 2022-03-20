Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $824,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 148.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $77.29 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

