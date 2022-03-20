Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Sells 1,208 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.
BATS:JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.