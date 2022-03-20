Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after buying an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,365,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.62. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

