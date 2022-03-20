Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,398,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,671,000 after buying an additional 90,491 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

