Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

CLVT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

