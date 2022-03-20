Analysts Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT at $132.77

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get BRP alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 1,680.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 55.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 278.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOO opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.