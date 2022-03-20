Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $147.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

ZD opened at $100.38 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $408.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 39.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

